Chip Gaines said it best when he wished his wife, Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines a happy 40th birthday on Twitter.

“Happy birthday sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood,” he wrote.

The expectant star, who already shares kids Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, with Chip, manages to juggle a million roles — designer, storeowner, TV, mom and wife (just to name a few) — and never has a hair in her enviable blowout out of place while doing it. Still, she’s opened up about aging, and embracing that with grace.

“As I am getting older the idea of beauty is very different for me,” Joanna said in an interview with Darling. “Yes, I am getting gray hairs and wrinkles, but I feel more beautiful now because I know I have a great purpose. I know I’m meant to raise my children well, to love my husband well, and to help others in their home. When I do these things, that’s when I feel beautiful.”

Over the years, the HGTV star has revealed which beauty products she relies on to keep her gorgeous glow. In honor of Joanna’s 40th birthday, check out all of her essentials below!

Clean & Clear Blotting Papers

She stores these oil-absorbing sheets in her makeup bag to “take care of those ‘shine spots'” while on-the-go.

Buy It! Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets For Oily Skin, $4.99; target.com

M.A.C Nude Lipstick

This perfect beige-nude has become the “best long-lasting nude lipstick” Joanna’s ever found!

Buy It! M.A.C Lipstick in Fresh Brew, $18.50; nordstrom.com

Tweezerman Tweezers

Classic slanted tweezers are a staple on everyone’s vanity, including Joanna’s. “In case I find a stray,” she said.

Buy It! Tweezerman Slant Tweezers, $23; target.com

Jack Black Lip Balm

Since she “hates having chapped lips,” Joanna always keeps this balm in her bag wherever she goes.

Buy It! Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 – Shea Butter & Vitamin E, $7.50; dermstore.com

RevitaLash Mascara

This volume-boosting formula quickly became one of the star’s favorites after picking it up at a local beauty boutique “on a whim.”

Buy It! RevitaLash Volumizing Mascara, $18.89; walgreens.com

Colorescience Powder

As a busy mom of four (and soon to be five!) Joanna doesn’t have time for an hour-long makeup routine. Instead, she dusts on this SPF-infused mineral foundation powder that provides “coverage without that heavy, caked-on feeling.”

Buy It! Colorescience Sun Brush-on Sunscreen SPF 50, $65; dermstore.com

Revlon Eyeliner

Joanna calls this creamy kohl pencil her “tried and true favorite.” She adds, “One of our show producers knows I love this so much that she sent me over 100 of these for my birthday last year.”

Buy It! Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner, $5.99; target.com

Lancôme Blush

For a subtle flush on her cheeks, the star swipes on this “great shade of neutral blush.”

Buy It! Lancôme Blush Subtil Shimmer Delicate Oil-Free Powder Blush in Shimmer Mocha Havana, $32; nordstrom.com

Joanna swears by this long lasting, cult-favorite brow pencil to give her arches more definition.

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $21; nordstrom.com

