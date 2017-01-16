Watch an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Jinger Duggar Wedding Dress Shopping

Jinger Duggar married former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo in November, and now, we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the 22-year-old found her dream wedding dress.

On tonight’s premiere of Counting On at 9/8c, Jinger experiences her fairytale moment as she finds her perfect gown with her sisters and mom in tow. “I’m trying on dress number three and this could be the one,” the star said as she walked out wearing a beautiful hand-beaded long-sleeve lace gown with an extravagant 13-ft. train.

Jinger walked out wearing the gown with her eyes closed, and as soon as she stepped onto the pedestal and opened her eyes, the entire room erupted into ‘ooh’s’ and ‘aah’s.’ Her sisters couldn’t put down their phones to snap photos of what looked to be the dress. “I love it!” the star said with her jaw dropped open. “That is so pretty. This is like everything and more.”

Jinger particularly loved the fact that the dress wasn’t overly massive, so during the ceremony her then-fiancé Jeremy could stand next to her without looking like he’s so far away.

“When I put dress number three on, I was completely convinced that if this is what the dress looked like on the wedding day, I was happy,” she said. “I love everything about this dress. I love the long sleeves, and also the long train. That’s one thing that I was really, really hoping for.”

Her family knew it was the one too. “When Jinger walked out we were like, ‘Oh yes.’ Totally. This is it!” her 25-year-old sister Jill, who’s been married to Derick Dillard since 2014, said.

Catch the premiere of Counting On tonight on TLC at 9/8c to see Jinger’s wedding dress hunt. Tell us: Do you like the gown she chose? Share below!