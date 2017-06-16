The feud between Real Housewives of New York‘s Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin has enough twists and turns to be the subject of Ryan Murphy’s next season of Feud. They were besties who grew apart due to a culmination of circumstances that are still unclear. The gist of it was that Zarin was hurt that Frankel had a Today Show appearance without her, then Zarin accused Frankel of not reaching out to her husband Bobby Zarin during his bout with cancer (though Frankel said she sent flowers). All of this back and forth eventually lead to an explosive fight on season 3 when Frankel called up Zarin and told her to “get a hobby.” Well, Zarin found one and it’s actually thanks to her former bestie.

Zarin left the show after season 4, but made a cameo during Luann D’Agostino’s wedding celebrations this season and was a guest on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night. And one thing was noticeably different with Zarin — she somehow looked younger than when she left the show six years ago! So during the WWHL after show, a caller asked Zarin her secret to staying so ageless.

“Well [dermatologist] Pat Wexler — I’ve been saying it since the day I started seeing her,” Zarin said about her new appearance. “Also, Allyson [Shapiro] pointed out that I had a breast reduction after season 2 or 3, and I appeared to lose weight,” she explained.

She also changed up her beauty look thanks to the advice from Frankel. “And I just think less hairspray, and I used to add hair and I had too much makeup on. You know, Bethenny [Frankel] was right about that, for sure. It was too much. She was.”

On the show a viewer asked Zarin what she would say to Frankel if she had the chance to speak to her and Zarin responded: “I have no idea. I think I would say, ‘I don’t even remember what it [the fight] was about.’ I don’t even remember what we fought about. I really don’t. I’d give her a hug and a kiss, absolutely.”

Since we also don’t really remember what sparked their feud, it might be time for a three-part reunion to resolve their issues, once and for all.

What do you think of Zarin’s new look? Do you like her more natural makeup approach?