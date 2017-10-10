Jhené Aiko Gets Boyfriend Big Sean’s Face Tattooed on Her Arm a Week After Finalizing Divorce

Jhené Aiko will always carry a part of boyfriend Big Sean with her — especially now that the 29-year-old singer songwriter has a colorful portrait of her rapper beau’s face tattooed on the back of her arm.

On Monday, Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini shared a gallery of photos of Aiko’s new ink to Instagram, writing, “Art is love.”

“Thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment,” she added to the post’s caption.

Aiko’s bold new tat — which shows Sean in a bowtie and tuxedo jacket — comes a week after she and ex-husband Dot da Genius finalized their divorce, E! News reports. The pair, who tied the knot in July 2004, separated in June 2015 and filed for divorced back in August 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

RELATED: Breaking Up Is Hard ‘Tattoo’! 11 Celebs Who Have Removed Their Ex-Themed Ink

Big Sean and Aiko have been dating for about a year, making it Instagram official in October 2016 with an adorable Instagram selfie.

The two are collaborators in business too, performing as a duo under the moniker Twenty88. Their self-titled debut album dropped on April 1, 2016 featuring guest appearances from the R&B group K-Ci & JoJ and recording artist/producer Detail. The album peaked at number five on the Billboard 200.

He’s previously been in high-profile relationships with Naya Rivera and Ariana Grande. Aiko, meanwhile, has a daughter from a previous relationship named Namiko, who turns 9 in November.

#mcm A post shared by Penny (@jheneaiko) on Oct 10, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

As if Aiko’s new ink wasn’t enough proof, the “While We’re Young” singer gushed to Billboard about Big Sean in September, calling him “the love of my life.”

“When I met Sean, if you looked in the dictionary for Jhené Aiko, it would be a picture of Sean. Basically, he is my type, but he knows,” she said — adding that the two built a friendship for years before they started dating.

“We were friends, it was never, nothing disrespectful ever happened between me and Sean,” she explained. “…We were forced to really, really get to know each other on a friendship level… And obviously we worked together as well throughout our relationship. We did songs together. And then it just came to a point where it was like, ‘I’m single, you’re single, we love each other.’ We actually already loved each other as people and then it was like, ‘Okay, let’s just, you know, be together.’ So it was different because of that friendship. That comes first, we’re friends before anything. We can bicker like a friendship.”

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Has a New Tattoo of Denzel Washington’s Face — See the Ink!

Aiko added: “Sean has become my family. I don’t know what the future holds, but as far as my life goes right now, yeah, he’s ‘L-O-M-L.’ ”

She also reflected on finding love after divorce.

“I’m a true hopeless romantic and I feel like you have to not be afraid of love. If there is a ‘one’ for us, just one person, one soulmate, whatever, then you’re not going to get it your first try or your second try or even your third try,” she said. “So I won’t let one bad relationship ruin my chance at finding my true partner. I’m not a person that holds grudges, either. I just live in the moment. It’s easy for me to just be trusting of a new person.”