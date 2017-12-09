Jessica Simpson is baring her holiday spirit.

The singer shared a sultry snap on Instagram on Friday in which she posed in an emerald green silk robe with white lace trimming that left little to the imagination.

The star completed her very glam boudoir look with red lips, blonde beach wave hair, smokey eyes and a peek of a cherry red bra.

“💚Green with Envy💚💇🏼‍♀️ @giannandreahair 💄 @joycebonelli💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” she wrote in the caption.

Simpson’s makeup artist and frequent Kardashian collaborator, Joyce Bonelli, also shared a photo of the glamorous beauty on her Instagram.

🦋BEST MORNING W MY BB @jessicasimpson AND @giannandreahair 💸💸 #MAKEUPBYJOYCE 💋® @theonly.agency A post shared by CEO: jOYCEBONELLi COSMÉTIQUES® (@joycebonelli) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Bonelli has also made up Emily Ratajkowski, Salma Hayek, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Simpson’s look radiated confidence which is something that comes from within, the star told PEOPLE in September.

Kiss My Butt 36 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

“If you’re at ease on the inside, your confidence shines through,” she said of her takeaway from years of modeling her collections. “I love working with my team, especially my mom. They bring out my most comfortable, creative and silly qualities. We do a lot of laughing on set!”

Simpson has never been one to shy away from baring herself on camera, sharing a butt-revealing post on Instagram for her birthday in July.

“Kiss My Butt 36,” Simpson captioned the topless picture of herself laying on a green floaty. She accessorized the bold look with oversized sunnies and extra large Jennifer Fisher hoops.