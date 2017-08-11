Style
Jessica Simpson's Sexy Summer Style
Sequins, eye-catching accessories and a whole lot of skin. The fashion mogul has been putting on a head-turning outfit parade that’s impossible to ignore
By Brittany Talarico
GUCCI GODDESS
"Dear Lord I love this dress! #gucci," Simpson shared on Instagram of her long-sleeve floral Gucci maxi, which featured a very deep neckline and retails for $5,980. The 37-year-old star pair of $845 black strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
MINI MOMENT
Hot Mom in the City! The star teamed a glittering spotted blouse with a leather striped mini skirt and strappy heels for an NYC dinner.
SEQUIN STUNNER
Simpson's blazer might say boardroom but her sequin micromini screams dance floor.
ACCESSORIES QUEEN
This outfit is all about the details which include $2,610 rose-embellished Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a cool “Lara Stoned Lips” python clutch by Gelareh Mizrahi. As for the rest of her look, she selected a $1,850 navy-and-red striped collared button-down shirt by Chloé and a $250 Isabel Marant Étoile burgundy leather mini skirt.
COCKTAIL ATTIRE
The star made up her own rules when it came to wedding guest dressing, wearing a low-cut Dolce & Gabbana cocktail-print dress that retails for $3,995 to a friend's Palm Springs wedding.
RACY ROMPER
Forget the LBD. Simpson has the LBR to show off her toned legs.