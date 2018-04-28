Jessica Simpson Shares Some 'Sexy' Bikini Selfies as She Holidays in the Bahamas

Jessica Simpson is taking a break from her tropical getaway to share a few sexy selfies with fans.

On Friday, the fashion designer posted a picture of herself standing in the mirror wearing a leopard print two-piece paired with a sheer cover-up. The 37-year-old also accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat, a pair of over-sized sunglasses and a few bangles.

“Vacation closet vibes 🥥,” Simpson captioned the snap.

In another post, the Jessica Simpson Collection designer shared a revealing close-up of herself at the beach.

“When you try and take a sexy selfie and realize it looks like you ate sand for lunch #sandstache,” wrote Simpson, who snapped a photograph of herself lying down with the back of her swimsuit unclasped to avoid tan lines.

Simpson is currently vacationing with husband, Eric Johnson, in the Bahamas.

“Babe Alert,” she captioned a picture of a smiling Johnson, who was walking along the beach in his swimsuit, with his surfboard in hand.

Earlier this month, Simpson spent some time in Nashville to promote her Dillard’s line, Jessica Simpson Collection. While at The Mall of Green Hills in Music City, the mom-of-two met dozens of Army wives and daughters from the Fort Campbell installation.

In addition to meeting Simpson, the Army wives and daughters were also treated to hair and makeup services, outfitted in the designer’s latest collection, as well as, walked in a fashion show, all in honor of the Month of the Military Child, which is observed every April.