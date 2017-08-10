Jessica Simpson is at it again! The 37-year-old singer has been going all-out with her style while in New York City this past week. She was recently spotted stepping out in an outfit that featured a pair of blinged out Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a strikingly cool “Lara Stoned Lips” python clutch by Gelareh Mizrahi that had everyone talking. The super successful business woman clearly is having fun with her fashion sense and it looks like she totally raised the bar with her most recent ensemble.

Simpson opted for a long-sleeved floral maxi Gucci gown, which featured a very deep neckline to show off her curves and retails for $5,980, this Thursday. Even though all eyes were on her embellished plunging dress, the queen of accessories sure knew how to play up her outfit. Simpson wore a pair of$845 black strappy Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony patent-leather sandals to match her black top handle tote bag, which she accessorized with a fuzzy black key chain.

Dear Lord I love this dress! #gucci A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

The mother-of-two is also no stranger to rocking a pair of flashy sunglasses. Here she chose an oversized pair of round sunnies featuring a clear rim to shield her eyes from the strong summer sun. For jewelry, she opted for a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a simple gold choker. And to pull it all together she matched her nails to her colorful dress with an emerald green shade.

The former pop star truly isn’t holding back and we can’t wait to see what Simpson will step out in next!

What do you think of Simpson’s recent style? Comment below!