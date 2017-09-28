Go Behind the Scenes of Jessica Simpson’s ‘Kaleidoscopic’ Fall Campaign

By now your fall shopping might be in full swing, but a truly successful trip to the mall is never complete without a swing by Macy’s to shop Jessica Simpson’s eponymous clothing line. So before your next shopping spree, we’re filling you in on what Simpson has in store this season.

For her fall/holiday campaign, Simpson wanted to channel the same vibe as the spring collections with multiple photos of herself in each spread. But this season she opted for a kaleidoscope design and rock ‘n roll edge. “I wanted to have fun and show the many sides of my personality for the new campaign. We ladies are complex and multilayered – I celebrate it!”

RELATED PHOTOS: Daisy Dukes Diva! Jessica Simpson’s Sexiest Denim Short Moments

In these People-exclusive photos, Simpson takes us behind-the-scenes at the shoot modeling rocker tees, flannels and a must on everyone’s holiday wish list — leopard-print thigh-high boots. And if she looks like a natural in front of the camera, well, that’s because she’s had many seasons of practice to get it right.

“If you’re at ease on the inside, your confidence shines through,” she says of her takeaway from years of modeling her collections. “I love working with my team, especially my mom. They bring out my most comfortable, creative and silly qualities. We do a lot of laughing on set!”

How to Get Elizabeth Olsen’s Half Bun Look

Simpson’s empire, which has expanded to include home goods, kids and more, is reportedly worth nearly $1 billion, but Simpson says her secret to success is as simple as it was when she started. “I’m basically designing what I want in my own closet so to be able to wear the collection head to toe – in the way I envision it, and in front of the world – is very rewarding.”

So since she’s basically giving us a glimpse into her own fall shopping list, what should be at the top of ours? “The boots!” she says. “We have so many stand-out boot styles this season that are on trend and practical.”

What are you most excited to shop?