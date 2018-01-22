Jessica Simpson Says Her Husband's Five-Toed Shoes Makes Her 'Want to Bang'

Thanks to Jessica Simpson’s sometimes NSFW Instagram posts, we know that she “has the hots” for her husband, Eric Johnson (who could forget the cheeky butt-baring birthday photo?). But her latest social media revelation showed which items she finds sexiest on her man (and it’s definitely not what you think).

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Simpson revealed that it’s her husband’s shoe game that “makes her want to bang.”

As a highly accomplished footwear designer herself, one would think she’d be put off by the debatable Vibram V-Train five-toed shoes (you either love ’em, or hate ’em). But according to Simpson’s #ShoeCrushSaturday hashtag, she’s apparently such a fan, we wouldn’t be surprised if a similar version turns up in her shoe collection next season.

This isn’t the first time she shared her love for Johnson on Instagram. For his 38th birthday she dressed up in an ultra-short skirt and bent over to expose her underwear in a cheeky snap.

She shared photos of them in matching pink Valentine’s day outfits and sweet kissing snaps.

And she even thanked him for giving her the “sexiest porn star name,” Jessica Johnson.