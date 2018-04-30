We’ve never doubted Jessica Simpson‘s selfie-taking skills, but thanks to her latest Instagram spree, the 37-year-old singer and fashion mogul is proving that we all could use a few photography pointers, including her husband Eric Johnson.

The parents-of-two took a break from their beach vacation on Monday to show off their resortwear and, well, their bodies too. The couple posed in the closet of their hotel room, with Jessica snapping the photo dressed in a cleavage-baring bikini, a colorful sarong and white sunglasses, while Johnson, dressed in khaki shorts, flexed his abs behind her. “I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie,” she captioned the shot.

Simpson, who has been sharing photos from their trip since Friday, appears to have mastered the perfect mirror selfie pose: The star stood in her closet with her leg pointed out and her arm up in the air, flaunting her flat stomach and sun-kissed skin. She practiced the pose earlier in the weekend as well, with two separate shots of the same pose — one while modeling a black fringe bikini and orange sarong, and another in a leopard-print bikini and lace duster.

But mirror selfies weren’t all she shared from the trip. She also showed off her “beachy blonde” hair in one shot…

… and captured her sand-covered face in another, writing, “When you try and take a sexy selfie and realize it looks like you ate sand for lunch #sandstache“.

So the next time you find yourself in need of an irresistible Instagram post, take a few tricks from the selfie queen herself.