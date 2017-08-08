There’s nothing Jessica Simpson loves more than a whimsical piece of fashion. She is, after all, not only the proprietor of a hugely successful clothing empire, but also a woman who once wore a very literal cocktail dress to a wedding reception and can regularly be found clad in sweatpants and heels during her off hours. So, of course, when it comes to her accessories the billionaire business woman also can’t help but go all-out, opting for some pretty quirky, over-the-top accessories to jazz up her everyday look.

On Tuesday, the former pop star left her hotel in New York City wearing a navy and red striped flounce-collared button-down shirt with sheer, ruffled, three-quarter sleeves paired with a burgundy leather mini skirt with a coordinated ruffle running down the left-hand side. But while her outfit was totally boardroom-ready, all eyes were glued on her super fun accessories.

Simpson paired her look with a doubled-strand silver choker and oversize hoop earrings, a pair of navy blue ankle-strap heels, and the “Lara Stoned Lips” python clutch by Gelareh Mizrahi that retails for $595. But the real show-stoppers of this look were her oversize cat-eye sunglasses decorated with rhinestones and roses by Dolce & Gabbana that sell for a cool $2,610. We always new Jessica’s fashion brand was a huge success, but clearly business must be booming.

