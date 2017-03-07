It’s been almost two decades since Jessica Simpson broke onto the scene and into our hearts with her hit pop song “I Wanna Love You Forever,” 14 years since she provided us with her hot take on the origins of “Chicken of the Sea” and 12 since she first launched her eponymous fashion empire. And while her pop career and TV show have since been put on hiatus (though there are rumors she could be making a country music comeback sometime this year), her clothing career is only getting bigger and better by the day. And one of the reasons her brand has found such widespread success is thanks to her affordable, accessible designs, including a wide range of denim apparel – of which she recently launched a brand new collection.

To celebrate the latest offerings from her brand, Simpson modeled a variety of jeans, shoes, and eyewear, shooting the collection in Los Angeles with photographer James Macari. And the billionaire business tycoon didn’t just serve as the face of her latest line, she also styled every look in this campaign herself with only the guiding eye of her mother Tina to assist her.

According to a press release from the brand, hew new collection is “inspired by the essence of travel” and brings together “textured, crafty cultures of a world bazaar, the collection evokes home-grown adventures — rich, colorful, eclectic mix,” with an overall theme of “an American girl hits the road — postcards from California, Texas, Florida.“

Simpson said of her new jean offerings, “Denim is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. My favorite vintage denim pieces inspired this season’s designs. Embroidery and details make the new pieces timeless and worthy of a place in your closet for years to come. I wanted to have fun and show the many sides of my personality for the new campaign. We ladies are complex and multilayered — I celebrate it!” And truly, what says multifaceted, multi-millionaire woman of mystery quite like head-to-toe shredded denim with an affordable price tag? Consider us in.

