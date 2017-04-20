Even though Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson started dating almost seven years ago, and have now built a life together with two small children and a three-year wedding anniversary on the horizon, their relationship show no signs of cooling off or slowing down just yet. While some couples quickly fall into a predictable routine or just a general slump, the Johnsons have kept things going hot and heavy, thanks in large part to their unflagging commitment to date night and the many sexy ensembles that inevitably accompany it.

Like on Wednesday night when the pair stepped out to grab dinner in New York City, leaving the kids at home for a little one-on-one time. To celebrate their evening out together, Jessica ditched her usual style M.O. of extra mini mini-dresses, opting for a floor-grazing, black, floral-print maxi dress instead.

Despite being more covered up than usual, the former pop star kept her going out ensemble super sexy, balancing out the length of her dress with a pair of platform heels and a deep, plunging neckline held in place by a number of criss-crossed straps and sheer, black lace straps. Johnson, on the other hand, went with the always classic combo of a black t-shirt and jeans, adding a little flair with his brightly printed jacket.

