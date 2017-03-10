Jessica Simpson Demonstrates Why Her Name Is Still Synonymous with Daisy Dukes

As anyone with even a mild knowledge of fashion history could likely tell you, we owe the entire Daisy Duke style and its widespread popularity to actress Catherine Bach who made that specific denim look synonymous with her character’s name on the hit TV show The Dukes of Hazzard. Since then, however, the short-shorts have come to be inextricably linked to another famous name, Jessica Simpson, who reprised Bach’s role in the 2005 film remake. And on Thursday, the former pop star demonstrated once again why she’s the perfect candidate to carry on this hot pants legacy.

In the latest photo posted to her Instagram account, captioned simply “Hello sunshine ☀️,” the fashion mogul was soaking up all of that warm Los Angeles weather, taking a quick break from her jet-set lifestyle for a social media photo shoot to show off her latest low-key denim-centric outfit.

The billionaire wore a plain white tank top, a gray patchwork grandpa sweater, and a teeny-tiny pair of frayed denim shorts, likely from her new eponymous line of denim she launched this week. She completed her SoCal ensemble with a very Lolita-esque pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses. And while she’s certainly not wearing any boots, let alone ones made for walking, in this outfit she’d still undoubtedly do Hazzard County proud.

What do you think of Jessica’s latest denim-clad look? Will you be breaking out your Daisy Dukes this summer? Sound off below!