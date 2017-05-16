Martinis for Mark and Teenie 🍸#MarTeenie A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 13, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Jessica Simpson just flipped the script on wedding guest attire.

The star, 36, wore a cocktail dress covered in different tropical drinks — and it just happens to cost more than a typical wedding dress. Simpson and husband Eric Johnson attended the wedding of hairstylist Christine Symonds in Palm Springs over the weekend.

The designer pulled out all the style stops in a low-cut Dolce & Gabbana cocktail-print dress that retails for $3,995 (and is selling out fast in case you’re looking to splurge for those summer weddings on the calendar). The V-neckline on the whimsy dress features lace trim and the design is adorned with decorative buttons down the back.

For his part, Johnson, 37, wore a navy suit and sleek striped tie. The couple also took pictures with guests Chelsea Handler and Odette Annable.

I love us. #marteenie A post shared by baylormcg (@baylormcg) on May 13, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Wedding weekend. @christinesymondshair @odetteannable @jessicasimpson so much fun! A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on May 15, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. For her wedding, the singer-turned-fashion designer wore a custom Carolina Herrera gown that featured a sumptuous champagne and gold strapless multi-layer tulle skirt which she accessorized with a cathedral length veil, Brian Atwood shoes and Neil Lane jewelry.

The couple is parents to 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 3-year-old son Ace.