Daisy Dukes Diva! Jessica Simpson's Sexiest Denim Short Moments
Who wears short shorts? A ton of stars, but no one does it better than Jess as these photos prove
By Brittany Talarico
1 of 18
BLUE JEAN BABY
Jessica Simpson has become synonymous with her "Daisy Dukes" since starring in The Dukes of Hazzard reboot in 2005. And 12 years later she's earned the title of "Cutoffs Queen." Click through for a look back at her best denim short-shorts moments.
2 of 18
2005
Simpson reprised the role of Daisy Duke in the 2005 film remake of the classic sitcom Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985), and her role launched this photo which ended up plastered on dorm room walls across the country. "I didn’t have a butt, so I did lots of squats," she told PEOPLE of her workout routine for the film. "By the time she was in shape for shooting, I was like, ‘You can make the shorts a little bit shorter.'"
3 of 18
2005
Fun fact: The singer still has the red boots she wore in the movie sitting in her closet.
4 of 18
2005
Simpson made sure to wear her cutoffs for a performance of "These Boots Are Made for Walking" on CBS's The Early Show.
5 of 18
2005
For her Good Morning America appearance, she also stuck to her go-to uniform.
6 of 18
2008
The singer hit the stage at the 16th Annual Country Thunder USA concert in a very country queen look: a white button-down, jean shorts and tan cowboy boots.
7 of 18
2008
Simpson left her cowboy boots at home in favor of wedges for a dinner date with hairstylist Ken Paves in West Hollywood.
8 of 18
2008
Simpson (and her impressive leg muscles) took the stage at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis, Indiana, in true southern girl style.
9 of 18
2009
Cutoffs and glittering stilettos (seen here on Simpson at Rascal Flats concert in Irvine, California) aren't a staple in your wardrobe?
10 of 18
2009
The star took the stage to perform at Sea World in San Antonio, Texas, in tiny denim shorts and an embroidered vest.
11 of 18
2009
For the Florida Strawberry Festival, she piled on the accessories including a statement belt and cuff.
12 of 18
2009
A tee + cutoffs + high-heeled boots was Simpson's signature look while on tour with Rascal Flatts (photographed here in Wisconsin).
13 of 18
2011
Simpson brought her daisy dukes to the red carpet at an opening party for a Tom Everhart art exhibit in NYC.
14 of 18
2011
She hit the streest of Soho, NYC, in high heels and even highter cut shorts.
15 of 18
2011
Date night denim! Simpson coordinated with longtime love Eric Johnson while out to dinner in Beverly Hills.
16 of 18
2014
Denim on denim on denim! The jean queen turned the sidewalk into her own personal catwalk while having lunch in Malibu.
17 of 18
2016
During a 2016 vacation to Cabo San Lucas Mexico, Simpson's go-to poolside look was a bikini top and denim cutoffs.
18 of 18
2017
"Hello sunshine," Simpson captioned this spring-ready photo on her Instagram account, in which she models some of the teeniest shorts we've ever seen.
