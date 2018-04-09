If you follow Jessica Simpson on Instagram, then you may have seen she headed to Nashville last week for to promote her Dillard’s line, Jessica Simpson Collection. But what you might not know is that her trip was for an extra-special cause.

Simpson made an appearance at Dillard’s at The Mall of Green Hills in Music City, where she met dozens of Army wives and daughters from the Fort Campbell installation (near the Kentucky-Tennessee border). And not only did she meet them, she also enlisted them to help show off her new spring styles in a fashion show!

In honor of the Month of the Military Child (observed every April) Army wives and daughters were treated to hair and makeup services and outfitted in Simpson’s latest spring styles, and they took a walk down the runway to show it all off.

Simpson personally styled them in her spring 2018 apparel, accessories, Jessica Simpson Girls and The Warm Up collections.

And as you can see from the catwalk photos, they all gave their fiercest walk down that runway.

Feeling inspired to shop the styles? You can start by snagging the accessories Simpson wore to the event — available at Dillard’s now!

Before she swapped her look for a black jacket (pictured with hubby Eric Johnson, above), Simpson was wearing a cropped Pixie denim jacket ($69) — perfect to pair with your favorite mini dress this spring.

Then add some color and whimsy to your black sandals with these Jonna butterfly heels ($119).