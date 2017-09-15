Jessica Biel Loses Her High Heel in a Bathroom Floor Grate, Is All of Us

Wardrobe malfunctions happen to even the most A-list celebs. Whether it’s a major red carpet mishap or a TMI moment that involves a long-suffering assistant, celebs aren’t immune to sometimes-embarassing fashion blunders. For further proof, just check Jessica Biel’s latest Instagram. One minute, the star was gracefully soaring through the air (in heels, no less) for a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the next, she was awkwardly grounded in a public restroom.

Can I do the Dirty Dancing lift? Yes. Can I go to the bathroom without almost losing a shoe? Nope. 💕to @theellenshow & 💪🏼to @sir_twitch_alot! A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show wearing a fitted LBD which she paired with red and blue ankle-strap heels. She had a playful moment with So You Think You Can Dance runner-up, hip-hop dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, in which they recreated the iconic Dirty Dancing lift and executed it perfectly (which you can see in the clip below), all while Biel was wearing said heels.

Cut to Biel off-air, getting her slender stiletto heel stuck in a grate on the bathroom floor, causing her to lose the shoe altogether.

She poked fun of the situation on Instagram with a side-by-side comparison of her graceful and, er, less-graceful moments.

“Can I do the Dirty Dancing lift? Yes. Can I go to the bathroom without almost losing a shoe? Nope. 💕”

High heel wearers everywhere, consider yourself warned: you could have a grate experience when you least expect it.

