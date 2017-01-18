You'll Live in Jessica Biel's $25 Sweater

Gray sweaters are one of those things you keep buying, no matter how many you own. And when one comes along that costs less than a spin class, it’s hard to turn it down. Enter Jessica Biel’s Forever 21 topper that will be sitting in your online shopping cart before you finish reading this post.

Biel stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday wearing the perfect off-duty look: cropped skinny jeans, loafers and a heather gray knit sweater from Forever 21 with a round neckline and boxy silhouette. And while it looks luxe, it costs $24.90.

In case you need any extra coaxing to pull the trigger on the sweater, Forever 21 just updated it’s return policy. Now customers will receive a “full refund to their original form of payment within 30 days from the date of purchase,” according the brand.

Online returns can also be made and fully refunded at Forever 21 U.S. stores, with the exception of PayPal purchase which will only be reimbursed with store credit.

At this rate, you should buy the sweater in white too.

What do you think of Biel’s sweater? Are you nabbing one? Share below!