Jessica Biel Just Went 'Really Blonde' and Her Husband Justin Timberlake Had the Best Reaction!

Jessica Biel just revealed her new cut and color!

The actress, 35, debuted her blonde ‘do on Tuesday at the 2018 Makers Conference at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, and her husband Justin Timberlake had the best comment about his wife’s latest hair transformation.

“My boo thang looks goooood!” the Super Bowl LII Halftime show headliner, 37, wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Biel’s go-to hairstylist Adir Abergel and colorist Tracey Cunningham shared all the details behind her trim and lighter locks with Cunningham even sharing a before and after video of the color change to the tune of Timberlake’s new song “Montana” off his Man of the Woods album.

“I have been slowly taking @jessicabiel lighter, but last night she wanted to go really blonde!” Cunningham said on Instagram Wednesday, adding that the whole balayage process of turning Biel’s brunette tresses to blonde took her 75 minutes.

Biel and Cunningham have been putting in highlights since September, one year after The Sinner star got bangs courtesy of Abergel, who also calls Saorise Ronan, Kristen Stewart and Reese Witherspoon as clients.

Cunningham is also no stranger to celebrity hair. She colors the manes of Khloé Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Emma Stone just to name a few.

What do you think of Biel’s new hair? Sound off in the comments below!