What Does Jessica Alba Do When She Gets a Pimple?! Watch Now

When Jessica Alba (a.k.a. the ultimate girl boss) launched Honest Beauty in 2015, we took out our credit cards and jumped on her bandwagon. The multihyphenate star is a constant source of hair and skincare inspiration, and her healthy-living approach is hard not to admire. Luckily, she’s kicking off 2017 with a new Honest Beauty product drop and we’re here for it. (Who wouldn’t want to try the latest in skincare from a star who glows from every angle?)

Alba, 35, tells PeopleStyle that the secret behind her ageless complexion is starting with the right products at a young age, thanks to guidance from her mom.

“She was really big on me taking my makeup off everyday and having a really good moisturizer and always sunscreen,” Alba shares in our exclusive video interview, above.

The actress and entrepreneur adds that a hydrating moisturizer is what also gets her through the drying winter months, teamed with Honest Beauty’s Magic Balm and new Organic Facial Oil.

“They brighten up my skin tone,” she says, adding that she constantly stays hydrated with coconut water and credits proper nutrition for her clear skin. (She stays away from refined sugars and fried foods and opts for plenty of fresh produce and complex carbohydrates.

But even Alba falls victim to pesky breakouts, and when she does, she has a foolproof blemish-banishing routine.

“When I wake up with a pimple I immediately scream,” the star quips before adding that she first extracts any white head, followed by cleaning the blemish with salicylic acid and then treating it with a blue light system to help alleviate redness (try the Iluminage Me Clear Anti-Blemish Device for $39). Then she adds Honest Beauty’s Everything Primer and Concealer.

