Jessica Alba Wears 4 Outfits in 12 Hours, Sticks to the Same $2,345 Purse

You may not have seen Chrissy Teigen or Kim Kardashian wearing their signature duster jackets lately, but luckily there’s a new star keeping the trend alive: Jessica Alba. The actress and entrepreneur is very into pairing loose coats with flowing dresses at the moment, which she just proved by wearing four different variations of the chic combination in just one day.

During an outing in N.Y.C. to promote her new Apple show, Planet of the Apps, Alba stepped out in four different outfits, ranging from comfy and casual denim to chic and classic day dresses. For an appearance on The View, Alba sported her first loose dress of the day: a burgundy mid-length number with a frayed bottom, which she paired with a pale pink duster coat, a matching pink bag, and burgundy platform strappy sandals that matched her dress.

Next up, her only pants moment: a white top, blue jeans, a pair of striped socks and a camel-colored duster coat. Then, she sported a gray floor-length dress with a green army-inspired coat, white sneakers and her pink bag. And last but not least, her third duster of the day, this time in navy, paired with yet another flowing dress in an off-white shade.

And while her outfit changes were frequent, two pieces remained the same throughout the day: her white platform slip-on sneakers, and $2,345 dusty rose Tod’s Medium Wave Bag.

What do you think of Alba’s changing looks? Sound off in the comments section, below!