A lot of celebrities dedicate their #ThrowbackThursday pics to the questionable fashion or beauty looks they had back in the day, but none have been as epic as this old modeling pic from Jessica Alba. Not only is she featured in the coolest magazine of the ’90s, The Limited Too catalog, but she posed alongside another huge A-list “Jessica,” Jessica Biel.

The stars modeled the line’s ski season apparel, donning oversize crewneck sweatshirts with snow shoes embroidered on the front. Alba even got an individual shot modeling with a pair of skis.

“This was my only first ‘real’ modeling job,” Alba wrote on Instagram. “I met 💛 @jessicabiel ,I think I was 12 or 13, it was for The Limited Too which was a kids line connected to The Limited. #90’s.”

Biel has also shared pics from the beginning of her modeling career, giving expert pointers to aspiring up-and-comers today. “Attention all aspiring models: this is an excellent pose… if you wanna look like you have no clue what you’re doing,” she captioned this throwback.

And she joked about her horoscope-focused Pisces photoshoot: “It’s a miracle I had any friends #TBT”