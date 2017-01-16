Meta Moment! Jessica Alba Bumps Into Fan with a Tattoo of Her Face

There’s no better way of expressing your admiration for someone than by getting that person tattooed on your body. Recently, Lady Gaga inked her rib cage with a photo of David Bowie, a Michael Phelps fan got the Olympian’s pre-race mean mug face permanently etched on his body, and in a strange twist of fate, Ryan Cabrera tattooed a photo of Ryan Gosling’s face on his leg. And this weekend, Jessica Alba may have discovered her most dedicated fan, who has a tattoo of her face on his arm.

The star posted a video of herself posing with the police officer who indeed has a photo of her face decorated in what looks to be Dia de los Muertos-style face paint. And she was thrilled to see that she has such a loyal supporter.

Alba captioned the video, which she posted on Instagram, “Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life- This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm -of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip.”

