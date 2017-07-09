‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Says She’s Filing for Divorce After He Was Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress

The wife of Jeremy Meeks, better known as the “Hot Mugshot Guy,” says their marriage is over after he was spotted kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green during a vacation in Turkey earlier this month.

Melissa Meeks, a nurse who has been married to the model for eight years, told The Daily Mail that she was “humiliated” to learn that her husband was cheating on her when she believed him to be on a work trip.

“He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this,’ ” she said about their confrontation after photos were published of him canoodling with Green. “We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

Melissa explained that she learned of the affair after a stranger online tagged her in an Instagram photo of Jeremy kissing the 26-year-old daughter of Sir Philip Green — the British billionaire who owns Topshop, Topman and other British retailers — while aboard a luxury yacht in Turkey.

“I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart,” she recalled. “I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Melissa couldn’t get in touch with her husband for days, with him later claiming his phone wasn’t working overseas despite him posting photos of his trip on social media.

She finally got in touch with him when he landed in Los Angeles last Monday, when he asked to pick up their children — his biological child Jeremy Jr., 7, and Robert, 11, Melissa’s son from a previous relationship. (Melissa also has a 16-year-old daughter who she said considers Jeremy a father figure.)

After letting the children spend time with Jeremy over the Fourth of July (Melissa was working) she said they finally spoke about the incident face-to-face when he dropped them off back home.

“We had it out on the doorstep,” Melissa said. “I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologizing – not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, ‘I didn’t mean it to happen like this.’ Those pictures will haunt me for ever.”

Melissa also blames Green.

“I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married,” she said. “To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.”

She continued, “Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world. Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I.”

