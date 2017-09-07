‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Shares a Steamy Kiss With Chloe Green as He Shoots New Eyewear Campaign with Bar Refaeli

Work, rest and play, these two cannot keep their hands or lips off each other.

While shooting a new eyewear campaign for Carolina Lemke, “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks found himself distracted by his new girlfriend Chloe Green, the heiress of a billion-dollar fashion fortune.

The campaign is being shot by photographer Ido Izsa, who shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set that featured a steamy kiss between Meeks and Green on Wednesday.

#love @jmeeksofficial @chloegreen5 A post shared by ido izsak (@izsak) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

While their relationship is still new, the photographer captioned the Instagram “#love @jmeeksofficial @chloegreen5“.

On his Instagram, Meeks teased a sneak peek of his upcoming spokesmodel gig with eyewear brand. Also joining him at the photo shoot was pregnant model Bar Refaeli.

“Behind the scenes of a great shoot today with @barrefaeli,” Meeks captioned his latest model moment.

Behind the scenes of a great shoot today with @barrefaeli @carolinalemkeberlin 📸credit @izsak #israel #blueeyes #carolinalemkeoptic A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Blue is the new Black @jmeeksofficial @carolinalemkeberlin A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Refaeli shared a Boomerang video of herself and the former-inmate with the caption “Blue is the new Black”.

The black and white kissing picture comes two months after the pair made their relationship public — making headlines since Meeks, who was dubbed the “hot felon” when his mugshot went viral in 2014 — is still married to wife Melissa. He has since filed for separation.

Jeremy and Melissa have been married for eight years and share one child: Jeremy Jr., 7. (She also has two children from previous relationships: Robert, 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.)

Prior to his new life in the spotlight, Meeks served a year in federal prison after he was caught with a loaded gun in violation of his parole.

Back in 2014, Meeks caused mass hysteria after the Stockton Police Department posted his mugshot to their Facebook page. The photo, which is undoubtedly the most popular in the history of Stockton’s precinct, garnered 101,000 likes, 12,757 shares, and 26,377 comments.

The convict-turned-model made his first official foray into modeling in June 2016, three months after his release from a two-year jail sentence and a little over one year since he signed with modeling agency White Cross Management.

Meeks made his runway debut at last season’s Philipp Plein show during New York Fashion Week.