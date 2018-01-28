Lester Cohen/Getty

The Grammy Awards red carpet never fails to be the home of a few shocking hair changes. And Sunday night’s show was no different, as Jenny McCarthy showed up with her bob dyed a brand new, bright shade of turquoise.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

McCarthy, who was previously a light shade of blonde, paired her new hair color with a black sequin gown with an illusion neckline. She accessorized with a diamond cuff, sheer gloves and studded sunglasses.

“I like to change it up—I get bored a little bit,” the star told People on the red carpet, adding that the look is inspired by her latest business venture. “I’m promoting my new vodka line, it’s blueberry.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Grammys Begin! Every Red Carpet Photo You Have to See from Music’s Biggest Night

And her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, adds, “She’s like the girl in the willie wonka movie – her hair turned blue.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

It’s not the first bold hair change for McCarthy. Back in 2015, she dyed her hair hot pink, a look she dubbed ‘hot old bitch pink,’ noting that at her age, she questions whether or not she should be wearing colorful hair colors. ‘Can you wear hair like this?’ but I’m not Barbara Walters yet,” she joked.

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.