Rise and shine!

Jennifer Lopez puts in plenty of work at the gym to maintain her killer body, so it was no surprise to see the singer, dancer and actress, 48, powering through an early morning training session Wednesday. And just like the rest of us, J.Lo knows how satisfying it can be to pop on some new workout gear before heading to the gym, so Lopez had to pause for a quick mirror selfie to show off her fresh look.

“Up and at ‘em rise and shine… about to get in this workout in my new leggings..” Lopez captioned her photo, wearing a white sports bra and cool patterned Niyama Sol leggings.

Each patterned design on the Niyama Sol leggings, features unique artwork. The particular pair Lopez wore, called the Vivienne Endless Legging ($92), pulls inspiration from the rebellious ’70s punk music scene combined with a nod to iconic sex symbol Marilyn Monroe.

If the price of J.Lo’s leggings is a little steep, a similar activewear line, Niyama (unrelated to Niyama Sol), offers eco-friendly leggings with hand-drawn artwork that you can snag from Amazon at the slightly lower cost of $79 a piece.

Buy It! Niyama Morning Glory Leggings, $79; niyama-sports.com

Buy It! Niyama Art Attack Leggings, $79; niyama-sports.com

Buy It! Niyama Funky Fall Leggings, $79; niyama-sports.com

Buy It! Niyama Tahitian Night Leggings, $79; niyama-sports.com