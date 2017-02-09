Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Dazzling Décolletage in Sexy Sequin Leotard During Las Vegas Show

Don’t be fooled by the bling on her body suit — she’s still Jenny from the Block!

Jennifer Lopez returned to Las Vegas for her “All I Have” residency show at Planet Hollywood this week, and celebrated her Bronx, New York, roots in a white, sparkling leotard.

She debuted the dazzling number during the show this week, and graced her more than 58 million Instagram followers with a shot of her wearing look as part of a very-JLo stage outfit.

“TheBRONXXXX,” the 47-year-old captioned the photo of herself on stage wearing the sequin-covered white onesie underneath a flannel shirt, a bedazzled hat and a pair of custom Timberland boots.

"TheBRONXXXX… 💕 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:23am PST

She gave fans a closer look at the leotard in a follow-up post, calling the leotard, “soooo amaazzzzing!!”

Lopez is no stranger to envelope-pushing ensembles — or sparkles. When she kicked off the high-energy residency last year, the singer sported a feather-filled bedazzled number.

Earlier this month, Lopez proved just how ready she is to dominate the Vegas stage again, posting a sultry, underboob-baring photo of herself during a rehearsal.

“Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit,” she captioned the shot, in which she sported a rolled up white tank top and low-slung sweatpants.

