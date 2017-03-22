Style
J Legs! Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Slits of All Time
Here’s photographic proof that the style icon works a thigh-baring dress better than anyone
By Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
FROM EW: Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Arcade Fire, Muse Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
2017 NBC Universal Summer Press Day
in a belted Elie Saab Couture wrap dress with metallic embroidery at the waist.
2017 Grammys
in a lavender Ralph & Russo Couture gown with keyhole neckline and flower appliqué at the neckline.
2015 and 2016 Golden Globes
in the chicest kaftan known to man thanks to this Zuhair Murad Couture beaded design worn in 2015, followed by a canary yellow Giambattista Valli stunner paired with more than 200 carats of Harry Winston diamonds at the 2016 show.
2015 Netflix Golden Globes After Party
in a two-piece Amanda Wakeley outfit featuring a python-embossed halter top (with oblique cutouts, of course) and thigh-high skirt.
2014 MTV Video Music Awards
in a glittering Charbel Zoe gown with a cutout bodice.
2014 Fashion Rocks Concert
in a leg-baring Atelier Versace design with a daring front view.
2013 Grammys
in a jaw-dropping Anthony Vaccarello gown teamed with a sleek topknot.
2011 Glamour Women of the Year Awards
in a Versace halter dress covered in floral appliqués.
