J Legs! Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Slits of All Time

Here’s photographic proof that the style icon works a thigh-baring dress better than anyone

By @brittanytal

JB Lacroix/WireImage

2017 NBC Universal Summer Press Day

in a belted Elie Saab Couture wrap dress with metallic embroidery at the waist.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

2017 Grammys

in a lavender Ralph & Russo Couture gown with keyhole neckline and flower appliqué at the neckline.

Jason Merritt/Getty; David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

2015 and 2016 Golden Globes

in the chicest kaftan known to man thanks to this Zuhair Murad Couture beaded design worn in 2015, followed by a canary yellow Giambattista Valli stunner paired with more than 200 carats of Harry Winston diamonds at the 2016 show.

DPA/Landov

2015 Netflix Golden Globes After Party

in a two-piece Amanda Wakeley outfit featuring a python-embossed halter top (with oblique cutouts, of course) and thigh-high skirt.

Adam Orchon/Sipa

2014 MTV Video Music Awards

in a glittering Charbel Zoe gown with a cutout bodice.

Humberto Carreno/Startraks

2014 Fashion Rocks Concert

in a leg-baring Atelier Versace design with a daring front view.

Eric McCandless/CBS/Landov

2013 Grammys

in a jaw-dropping Anthony Vaccarello gown teamed with a sleek topknot.

Amanda Schwab/Startraks

2011 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

in a Versace halter dress covered in floral appliqués.

