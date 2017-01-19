Jennifer Lopez Still Doesn’t Want You to Be Fooled By the Rocks That She’s Got

In case you missed her, Jennifer Lopez was at the People’s Choice Awards Wednesday night. Just kidding, you couldn’t miss her: She was wearing a black mermaid gown with a beaded breastplate (and nothing else), zillions of rings and enough highlighter to ensure her cheekbones could be seem from space. And she killed it.

The star’s Reem Acra gown came complete with an ornately embellished bodice, which framed her six-pack and even sparkled from the back view. She quadrupled down on the bling with a glittering Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and $60,000 of celestial H. Stern noble gold-and-diamond jewelry.

And while it’s hard to look away from all that glitz, there’s another piece of jewelry in her life that was notably absent: The $100,000 Tiffany & Co. necklace Drake gifted her. A few more of those, and he might get a mention in her next People’s Choice Awards acceptance speech.

Do you love her outfit?