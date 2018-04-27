Jennifer Lopez Wears 50-Inch Hair Extensions to the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t usually have to go to great lengths in order to have the best hair on any given red carpet. But at Thursday night’s Billboard Latin Music Awards she did so quite literally — she wore hair that was 50 inches long.

The star, 48, hit the event’s red carpet in Las Vegas with straight blonde hair, which cascaded all the way down to her knees, way past her metallic mini lavender dress by David Koma (but not quite reaching her Jimmy Choo platform heels). Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared the details of her long hair on Instagram, writing “50” okkkrrrrr” alongside a photo of her red carpet look.

Judy Eddy/WENN

She didn’t tone down her makeup either, as the the star — who just launched her own 70-piece beauty collection with Inglot — went for an all-nude look with smoldering bronze eye shadow, created by makeup artist Scott Barnes. Her boyfriend since March 2017, Alex Rodriguez, joined her on the red carpet in a white jacket, matching slacks and khaki boots.

David Becker/Getty Images

But it wouldn’t be a true J.Lo appearance without an epic performance — and her long hair got even longer when she appeared on stage, nearly sweeping the floor as she debuted her new single “El Anillo” for the first time. The star wore mesh and gold bedazzled bodysuit, and embellished her locks with an intricate jeweled headpiece, which matched the jewels that were strewn across her body.

Lopez’s new song is raising speculation about whether she’s hinting to A.Rod about an impending engagement ring. “I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring,” the lyrics say.

However, in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, Lopez opened up about the lyrics saying she wasn’t “trying to rush into anything” with Rodriguez. “I’ve done that before. I’m a little bit more grown up now, and I like to let things take their natural course,” she said. “I know people are going to say that… we are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time, and our kids love each other and all that.”

She continued, “Right now, the songs that I have coming out, everything that’s going on with women – it’s a very empowering time for us. It’s a good time for us. We’re like “Yo this is not OK/this is OK, I want to be treated with respect, I want my place in your life, I want to be paid equally”. And my next two songs kind of deal with that. Where’s my ring, and where’s my money?”