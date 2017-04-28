J. Woah! Jennifer Lopez Heats Up Billboard Latin Music Awards in Skin-Baring Gown

Jennifer Lopez is en fuego! *Insert multiple flame emojis here*

The multi-hyphenated talent abs-olutely shut down the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami on Thursday in a jaw-dropping gown. Lopez, 47, looked incredible in a sparkly black ensemble from Julien Macdonald’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

If the plunging neckline and high leg slit weren’t statement-making enough, all the cutaway details in her long sleeve look made it appear like she was wearing the most haute couture netting.

Lopez accessorized her chic ensemble with color coordinated earrings by Lynn Ban and peep-toe heels by Jimmy Choo. And for the extra cherries on top, the singer accented with an ultra sleek ponytail, thanks to celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, and glowing L’Oréal makeup courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes.

Aside from the obvious of what makes Lopez’s Billboard Latin gown amazing, her stylists Rob and Mariel described it as an “unexpected” fashion choice.

“The sexy cut, plunging neckline and open back is something that’s become a signature for Jennifer; sexy, feminine, fearless. However, the dress being black with its intricate outlines is a bit edgier and has more of a “gothic” feel than what you’d expect Jennifer Lopez to wear,” the styling duo told Billboard.

“It feels dark and mysterious, which is pretty opposite from Jen’s vibe. It has a major surprise factor yet is still completely her, which is essentially the goal,” they added.

Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the #Billboards2017! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2Mw6lI3dsi — billboard latin (@billboardlatin) April 27, 2017

At the awards, which is the longest-running event dedicated to Latin music in the world, the girlfriend of Alex Rodriguez was honored with the Telemundo Star Award, which recognizes the achievements of a musical artist beyond their musical career.

In addition, Lopez won the Social Artist of the Year award.

Stay tuned: The mother of two will be dropping her first single from her upcoming first-ever Spanish-language album, Mírate, during the broadcast!

The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards airs on Telemundo network.