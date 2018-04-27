Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Line With Inglot Just Launched — and It's Already on Sale at Macy's

Jennifer Lopez‘s brand-new makeup collection created in partnership with Inglot Cosmetics may have just launched yesterday, but you can already snag it on sale for 15 percent off.

During Macy’s Friends & Family sale, which is happening from now until Monday, May 7th, you can purchase every single item in Lopez’s limited-edition collection with the discount by using the code FRIEND at checkout.

If you aren’t yet too familiar with the makeup in the bronze goddess’ line, Inglot x JLO features 70 color products that were either created by the star herself or hand-picked by her, and includes everything from bronzers to highlighters to lipsticks.

“The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course…bronzers,” said Lopez in a press release for the announcement.

Check out our favorite picks from the line, perfect for recreating your own J.Lo glow at home, below — and hurry on over to Macy’s right now before Lopez’s new products start selling out.

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Livin’ The Highlight Illuminator in Luminous, $19.55 (originally $23); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Boogie Down Bronzer in Sunkiss, $18.70 (originally $22); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Lipstick in Dolce, $16.15 (originally $19); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Eyeliner Gel in Midnight, $17 (originally $20); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Pure Pigment Eye Shadow in Blazing Rose, $21.25 (originally $25); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Freedom System Blush in Blush, $11.05 (originally $13); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Viva Las Lashes Mascara in Black, $20.40 (originally $24); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Lipglossy Lip Gloss in Burnt Sienna, $17.85 (originally $21); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Eyelashes in Black, $15.30 (originally $18); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Freedom System HD Highlighter Trio in Gold Dust, $18.70 (originally $22); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Freedom System Palette, $10.20 (originally $12); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Brow Liner Gel in Truffle, $14.45 (originally $17); macys.com

Buy It! INGLOT X JLO Freedom System Eye Shadow in Honey, $8.50 (originally $10); macys.com