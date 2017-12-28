Jennifer Lopez had a star-studded taco party on Wednesday, hosting Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the Bel-Air mansion she shares with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The 48-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” singer put together a full spread of taco fillings and toppings for the event — including rice, corn, queso, guacamole and a varied selection of salsas.

Photos and videos from the party were shared on social media by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians krew, who all appeared to be having a blast at what Kim called, “Taco Wednesday at JLo and Alex’s house.”

They all looked glam too. Kim, 37, wore a cropped black top, black drawstring pants, and a bright hot pink fur coat — her platinum blonde lob worn pin straight. Lopez, meanwhile, sparkled in a sequin long-sleeve jumpsuit, which she accessorized with diamond rings, a silver watch and black heels.

Kim Kardashian West Twitter

“Who else would host a Taco Wednesday in this outfit?” Kim gushed in one video as she panned up from JLo’s shoes to show off her glittering outfit.

Jenner, 62, followed her daughter’s lead with a statement coat, this time a Gucci print brown fur coat. She paired the jacket with black pants and knee-high boots. She was all smiles as she posed next to Lopez’s mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, who added a pop of color to her black pants with a purple-patterned blouse.

Kourtney, 38, wore her hair pulled back to show off her gray, textured outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

All gathered for one group video, which Kim shared to her Instagram Stories and Snapchat accounts.

“It’s a video,” the mother of two told everyone who was posing for a photo — JLo then explaining, “Why does this always happen to me?” as the group reacted with confusion.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted with Bruce Springsteen – See the Photos!

Earlier in the week, JLo and A-Rod celebrated Christmas together in Miami with their families.

Lopez shared a photo of herself on Christmas posing with family and holding tight onto her 9-year-old daughter Emme on Christmas. A-Rod, wearing pajamas along with the rest of the clan — including Lopez’s mom and sister Lynda — cuddled next to his girlfriend with Emme’s twin brother Max sandwiched in between.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their family on Christmas Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all your loved ones… sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS,” wrote Lopez, who co-parents her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Shades of Blue star also gave fans a peek at their holiday feast decor in a video she posted showing A-Rod — who’s dad to Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9 (with ex Cynthia Scurtis), lounging in the pool.