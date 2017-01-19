Jennifer Lopez Says Her Shoe Collection ‘Can Truly Make Any Woman Feel Feminine, Confident and Sexy’

The ultimate stylish superstar Jennifer Lopez’s latest project has her flexing her most fashionable muscles, teaming up with famed Italian shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti to drop her own line of luxurious and stunning shoes — named Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez — starting January 23.

“I have always been a shoe girl,” Jennifer Lopez (wearing Zanotti shoes above, not from her collection) tells People about why she wanted to launch a shoe collection during an interview in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “It’s clear that I love gorgeous shoes and boots to make a statement or really complete a look. But it’s so much more than just the appearance of the shoes.”

“As a performer, movement is very important to me, and it all begins with your feet,” the 47-year-old continues. “Whether I’m dancing and need a specific shape for certain choreography, or when I’m at an event and the height of the shoes completely changes my posture and walk, having high-quality footwear is not negotiable. Shoes go beyond simply accessorizing. They dictate how you carry yourself while wearing them.”

Therefore, her own 16-piece capsule features Zanotti’s classic silhouettes in a truly J.Lo interpretations — a.k.a. seriously sparkly and seriously sexy — from a wedge sneaker with crystals (below, $1,395) to a strappy lace-up heel with a crystal buckle (above, $895).

“They shoes can truly make any woman feel feminine, confident and sexy,” she says. Her favorite? Show-stopping lace-up booties doused in hundreds of crystals (below, $2,995).

Zanotti, seen working with Lopez below, agrees: “The corset-style heel is an extremely feminine and fashion-forward shoe,” he says. “When you look at it, you simply say, ‘Wow.’”

As for why Zanotti wanted to work with the star, he says it was a no-brainer. “My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that,” he says. “She is an icon and has a very unique style. She is feminine, sexy and extremely beautiful. I love the way she embodies my aesthetic in her own personal way.”

The shoe collection launches on giuseppezanottidesign.com starting January 23.

