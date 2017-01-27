Why Jennifer Lopez Named Her Shoe Line After Family: 'My Family Is My Stability, and Shoes [Make] You Think of Being Grounded'

Jennifer Lopez knows high heels. And how could she not, considering she’s spent the last 20 years parading up and down red carpets at various events? Even when not attending her various A-list engagements, she’s busy dancing up a storm on stage, rivaling pop stars half her age, all in heels that would make most women’s ankles give out at first sight. So designing a new collection of shoes in collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti came naturally to her – as did toasting the collection in a pair of her own heels on Thursday night at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills.

While she may not be able to tell you exactly how many shoes she has in her closet (and we’ve toured it – it’s a lot), the pop star is clearly passionate about the subject matter and her partner in crime. “With an artist like Giuseppe, who’s so skilled and it’s all about the detail, you learn so much.”

In terms of the aesthetic for the “really fun collaboration,” she wanted to match her own personal style: “It’s feminine, it’s sexy. If we were going to do a collection that was Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lopez for Giuseppe it had to have those elements.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy, Star-Studded Birthday Party

It’s not just feminine and sexy, though, it’s also very personal: All the styles are named after important women in her life. “I just wanted to use all my family’s names,” she said. “[Giuseppe’s] like, ‘We need names,’ and I was like ‘Okay, I have a bunch of names!’ My family is my stability — they’re so solid for me — and when you think of shoes you think of being grounded. There was a connection there for me. So I took my cousin Tiana, my sisters Leslie, Lynda, [daughter] Emme and everybody else and just decided I was gonna honor them with that. Lynda wrote me and was like ‘There’s a shoe named after me?!’ I said, ‘I wanted to name that one after me, but I named it after you!'”

As for her favorite of her creations, she says it would have to be the “Leslie” (which she’s modeling above) because “It’s just the sleekest and sexiest and most minimal, and the color of it—blush pink with the crystal details – is very unique. It’s something I would wear so much.”

But even more than the shoes themselves, she adds, “My favorite part was just spending time together. Being able to talk to somebody who does this about what they do was like an honor and a blessing and a good time.”

See (and shop!) all the designs here, and tell us: What do you think of J.Lo’s new shoe line? Will you be buying a pair?



–reporting by Nicole Sands