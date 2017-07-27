Jennifer Lopez is about to leave her next footprint on the shoe industry.

The star, who created a collection with footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti in the spring, is set to launch her second collection with the brand in the fall, this time with four new styles — an assortment that she tells Footwear News resembles a mix of both her and Zanotti’s personal aesthetics.

“This collection is a natural evolution from last season’s debut,” Lopez says of the designs, which include lace-up over-the-knee boots, embellished booties and sandals and will range in price from $1,495 to $2,795.

Adds the star: “The fall ’17 capsule embodies the same unique style but developed further. All the important projects in my life are deeply intertwined. For spring, each style was named after people who have a special place in my heart. For fall, I wanted to pay homage to some of my favorite roles from my performances in television and film.”

Those names include, “Marisa” (a lace-up, over-the-knee boot) in honor of her character Marisa Ventura in Maid in Manhattan, “Harlee” (an evening sandal) celebrating her Shades of Blue character Harlee Santos and “Gertie” (a studded bootie) after her character in Jersey Girl, who dies during child birth and leaves behind a daughter also named Gertie.

The fall capsule marks her second time working with Zanotti, and Lopez shares that her experience creating the collection goes way beyond simply being a designer.

“Designing shoes requires a lot of discipline. You have to obsess over every single detail to make the perfect shoe. I enjoyed working with Giuseppe, who has a natural talent and a breadth of experience in fashion.”

Overall, Lopez says she’s pleased with what the two have created. “I was happy with the outcome of the line, and it was a rewarding experience for me to see such a positive reaction to the shoes.”

Will you buy Lopez’s shoes? What do you hope she designs next? Sound off in the comments below.