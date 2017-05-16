While she may have missed appearing on the original Vh1 showcase series, there should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Jennifer Lopez is a bonafide diva. After all, as Beyoncé once said, “diva is a female version of a hustler,” and the pop star is nothing if not a prolific multi-disciplinary talent. A point she hammered home on Monday morning, arriving on the NBC Upfronts red carpet in typical showstopping fashion.

While she already completely dominates the musical world and is responsible for some of the most iconic rom-coms of the early aughts, Lopez now has her eyes set on conquering TV, attending the event on behalf of her two shows airing on the network, Shades of Blue and World of Dance. And while the majority of stars in attendance opted for more casual red carpet looks, with even Kim and Khloé Kardashian arriving in their version of Sandy’s finale ensemble from Grease, the pop star went full Ariel Winter, going all the way glam with her latest ensemble.

J.Lo attended the N.Y.C. event wearing a long sleeve, off-shoulder dress in a peachy (some might say Millennial pink) shade with a knotted detail along the neckline and a very high side slit from Elie Saab Haute Couture’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. She paired the ladylike dress with a small, studded matching clutch, and $1095 Christian Louboutin nude platform ‘Tuctopen’ sandals with a gold metal base. But the real attention-grabber was the gigantic 18K rose and white gold Narcisa Pheres floral cluster cocktail ring the singer wore on her left hand pointer finger, which features 4.6 carat flawless diamonds and retails for $33,000, coordinated with a Le Vian chocolate diamond flower ring, currently on sale at Macy’s, on her other hand. And just in case that wasn’t opulent enough, doubling down with a delicate diamond anklet. Insert a joke about not being fooled by the rocks that she’s got here.

What do you think of J.Lo’s latest look? Sound of below!