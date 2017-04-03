Jennifer Lopez Amps Up Her A-Rod Date Attire in a $2,838 Crop Top and Matching Pants

Things are quickly heating up between Jennifer Lopez and A. Rod — and we’re not just talking about their budding romance!

The 47-year-old singer stepped out with her new beau on Monday afternoon in sunny N.Y.C., sporting a bright, firey red bell-sleeve, choker-accented, off-the-shoulder Balmain crop top — which you can buy for a mere $2,838 — and matching crimson high-waisted, skin-tight pants. Lopez paired the bold ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses, pointy nude sky-high pumps and a beige bag with red trim to match her outfit (it’s a longtime favorite by Christian Louboutin and a steal compared to her crop top, at a relatively modest $2,400).

As for her baseball star boyfriend, Rodriguez sported a gray checkered suit, a navy tie and a classic white shirt for the outing, which seemed to be a bit fancier than their casual Sunday afternoon stroll the day prior.

Rodriguez recently confirmed his relationship with the star during an appearance on The View, saying,“We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.” And if that wasn’t enough to let you know that he, too, is real, he took her to meet his mom over the weekend.

