Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Famous Booty Back to the Block in Sexy World of Dance Promo

Though she may profess that she’s never left, Jennifer Lopez has come a long, long way since her days as Jenny from the Block. As she’s admitted herself, she used to have a little now she has a lot. But while she’s now festooned in diamonds, sparkly jumpsuits, and a high-end shoe line of her very own (not to mention she’s currently embroiled in an are-they, aren’t-they relationship with the most emo rapper in the game), the pop star still knows where she came from. And now she’s paying homage to those roots with the launch of her new reality show World of Dance and posing for a very glam photo shoot to promote it.

On Wednesday night, the singer began her promotional tour for the forthcoming NBC show which will debut in late spring or early summer, posing at an event alongside her fellow judges Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and host Jenna Dewan Tatum. The new competition pits the world’s most elite dancers against each other, from backgrounds as diverse as krumping and clogging, in the hopes of winning a grand prize of one million dollars.

#WOD #WorldOfDance #NBC #spring/summer #worththewait A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Lopez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the promotional material for World of Dance, posting an outtake shot to her Instagram account and hashtagging, “#gonnabefun” and “#worththewait.” In the image, the singer is half-turned to the camera, lifting up her waist-length Cher hair to reveal some large silver hoop earrings and wearing a Swarovski-encrusted jumpsuit that would make Gigi Hadid jealous. But really while the intent of this ad is to build anticipation for her latest project, all it really does is make crystal clear what her 2014 single “Booty” should have already confirmed for all of us, this diva’s got back.

