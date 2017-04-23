Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Bra in See-through Olive Jumpsuit During Date Night with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez rocked a see-through jumpsuit fit for date night during an outing with beau Alex Rodriguez this weekend in Miami.

The songstress, 47, paired her billowy olive number — the pant legs giving serious Princess Jasmine vibes — with a berry pout and enormous hoop earrings. For his part, Rodriguez, 41, wore a navy suit over a checked shirt.

J-Rod has been inseparable, between dinner dates and spending the Easter holiday together in the Dominican Republic. After hitting the stage with her ex Marc Anthony at the Los Altos de Chavón theater, the songstress hosted a treat-filled Easter brunch with her new boyfriend and their children.

Lopez’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, all participated in an Easter egg hunt (one golden egg contained a $100 prize and others held candy or smaller amounts of money) while digging into omelets, pancakes and pastries, a source previously told PEOPLE.

And in March, the former New York Yankees star gushed about his girlfriend during an appearance on The View.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dating

“It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl,” he said. “One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”