J Lo Shows Major Leg During a White-Hot South Beach Date with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a white-hot Thursday night, as the new couple stepped out for a dinner date in Miami.

The duo were spotted leaving South Beach restaurant Casa Tua together.

The Shade of Blue actress, 47, wore a long-sleeve ripped knit mini-dress with a sexy snap slit. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and matching stilettos.

Rodriguez, 41, matched his new girlfriend in a pair of white jeans — with a navy button down and matching sweater.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that Lopez and Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.”

The romance reveal followed the retired Yankees star’s February split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and news that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

According to an industry insider, the pair “have known each other for years, but the timing wasn’t right” for the couple — who were first photographed more than a decade ago at a Yankees game when they were both married to other people (she to Marc Anthony and he to Cynthia Scurtis).

Added the insider: “Things are different now” — with the couple bonding over their strong work ethic and kids. Lopez has 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Rodriguez is a dad to two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both stars later told PEOPLE, “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

J-Rod, as fans have named them, have been spending some time in Florida after a recent Bahamas getaway.

On Wednesday, the pair were spotted working out together at a private gym in Miami — Lopez wearing the same neon yellow scoop neck sports bra she wore during her exercise session in the Bahamas.

“He is adamant that his woman be fit and work hard at it, and this is not even an issue with Lopez, who is beyond gorgeous and works to stay that way,” a source previously told PEOPLE.