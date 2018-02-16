Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez treated each other to a special shopping trip this Valentine’s Day.

The couple was spotted jewelry shopping on Wednesday in Miami at Mayors jewelry store and Tourneau, which specializes in watches, for what was likely gifts for each other in honor of their first official Valentine’s Day together.

Lopez and Rodriguez looked happier than ever and didn’t hold back the PDA as they scoped out the jewelry. The singer wore a nude bodycon turtleneck Naked Wardrobe dress, pumps and gold hoops and the former Yankee sported a gray suit and black tie.

After their shopping spree, J-Rod celebrated the holiday later that evening with a romantic dinner at Brasserie Central in Miami.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez shared sweet posts on Instagram wishing each other a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Lopez shared a cute video sending her love kisses, while her baseball boyfriend obliged, leaned over and kissed his Valentine.

“Hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine’s Day 💋💋💋💋,” Lopez wrote in the caption to the video. “#Besos #myoneandonly #myvalentine❤ #lovemymacho” were all added as hashtags, as was “#13,” which is a callout to when Rodriguez wore number 13 when he played for the New York Yankees.

In March 2017, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the superstars were an item, (though Lopez recently confirmed they started dating Feb. 3) and the couple’s romance hasn’t slowed down since.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a source previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”