Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a couple’s night out celebrating the launch of Guess’ new spring 2018 campaign, which stars Lopez as the latest face of the brand.

Lopez wore her hair in a romantic, old Hollywood up-do featuring plenty of curls and sported a baby blue midi dress from the Marciano collection underneath a dramatic, matching fur coat. The look was topped off with sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps and plenty of diamond jewels. Rodriguez complemented his girlfriend’s outfit in a deep blue velvet jacket and crisp white button-down shirt.

Rachel Murray/Getty

The couple’s color coordination wasn’t an accident. When it comes to getting dressed for a big night out, Lopez and Rodriguez always consult each other about what they love the most.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Sometimes I’ll say, ‘Do you like this or do you like this better?'” Lopez told PEOPLE at the event in L.A. Wednesday night. “He’s like, ‘Is this a trick question? I like whatever you want to wear!’ Yeah, but we help each other out when we can.”

Donato Sardella/Getty

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Super Stylish Date Looks

The Guess Spring 2018 launch party happened the same day that supermodel Kate Upton called out the brand’s co-founder and creative director Paul Marciano for allegedly using his power to harass women.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” Upton tweeted.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

Upton followed up her tweet with an Instagram post which she captioned, “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.”

The 25-year-old model has starred in a number of Guess advertisements, but did not clarify whether she had been victimized by Marciano in the past. Guess has not returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

— with reporting by Abby Stern