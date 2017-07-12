Style
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Super Stylish Date Looks
J.Lo and A.Rod may have only been together for a few months, but they’ve already become one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples. Whether they’re going casual in sweats or full glam on the red carpet, this couple is a sartorial force to be reckoned with
Game Day Attire
While attending the MLB All Star Game on July 9th, the couple wore very Miami-appropriate looks: J.Lo in a sexy burgundy mini with a leather top and A.Rod in a crisp white dress shirt tucked into dark denim.
Bronx Bombers
Alex made his return to Yankee Stadium on July 7th in a pastel button-up and khakis, while girlfriend Jennifer wore a pale blue blazer and ripped L'Agence jeans.
Keeping It Simple
Both Jennifer and Alex kept their outfits classic and simple for their date on the Upper East Side in N.Y.C. on July 7th. The Shades Of Blue actress wore a fitted white tank tucked into flowing wide leg pants and platform heels, while the former Yankee wore a standard button-down and khakis.
Baby You're A Firework
For July 4th, J.Lo channeled the fireworks she saw at the annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with her gold embroidered black gown with two sky high slits up each of her legs. A.Rod, on the other hand, went for an all-white monochromatic ensemble.
Matchy Sunday Stroll
We don't know if it was planned, but Jennifer and Alex looked super matchy matchy in light-colored tips, jeans (Jennifer's are by Mother) and sneakers on a low-key Sunday stroll in the Hamptons on June 25th.
Bae-cation
The couple looked happier than ever in their Instagram scrapbook of their European vacation. On June 19th, Alex wrapped his arms around Jennifer's waist for a photo op, where she was wearing a cute black crop top and he sported sunnies.
Getting Touristy
Comfort was key for the couple while vacationing in Paris on June 18th. They toured the City of Lights -- and ate ice cream! -- wearing basic V-neck tees, loose-fitted pants and white sneakers.
Quick Outfit Change
That same day in Paris, Jennifer switched out her previous look for a white crop top, red sweatpants, a sporty bomber and black slides. (Did she spill ice cream on her other white pants?!)
Glowing in Gucci
While A.Rod stuck with his standard outfit of choice, Jennifer glowed in a patterned ankle-length Gucci dress, strappy nude sandals and aviators in Paris on June 17th.
Mother's Day Date
Jennifer wore a romantic multicolored chiffon gown and a neutral trench coat for a Mother's Day dinner date with her beau (in a classy periwinkle suit and plaid shirt) in N.Y.C on May 14th.
Flirty Florals
J.Lo stood out next to her boyfriend in a purple, orange and silver flower-covered trench coat and platform heels on May 8th.
Red Carpet Debut
The duo made their first major red carpet debut together as a couple at this year's Met Gala on May 1st, where Jennifer wore a pastel blue Valentino cape gown with massive Harry Winston diamond hoop earrings and a Judith Leiber Couture clutch and Alex sported a Tom Ford tux.
After The Party Is The Afterparty
After J-Rod walked the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at the Met Gala, Jennifer switched out of her glamorous gown and into an Art Deco-themed sequined mini dress and long trench coat for the after party at Boom Boom Room in N.Y.C.
Doing A Double Take
By now, it's clear J.Lo and A.Rod don't mind dressing similarly -- on April 30th, the night before the Met Gala, they were spotted leaving Cipriani in N.Y.C. wearing matching tucked-in black tops, navy pants and boots.
All Neutral
Looking like twins in their matching black aviators, J-Rod kept their color palettes to a minimum, wearing an all-black look (Jennifer) and a deep navy suit (Alex) on April 24th.
Pretty In Pastel
Jennifer looked radiant wearing a pale blue midi dress and matching coat while she walked hand-in-hand with Alex -- who wore a chic pink button-up himself -- as they left Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on April 24th.
Post-Sweat Session
The couple even looked great in their workout gear after hitting it hard at the gym on April 21st.
Opposites Attract
On April 18th, they showed off their different style personalities: Alex stuck with a tan sweater and neutral plaid pants, while Jennifer played with bright bold colors in her cropped floral trousers and vibrant red pumps.
Monochromatic Magic
J.Lo showed off her curves in a red-on-red look, featuring a long-sleeved crop top that tied around the neck with high-waisted pants and pointed toe pumps on April 3rd.
All Bundled Up
The couple looked just like every other New Yorker as they strolled around the city on April 2nd sporting their winter jackets, jeans and sunglasses.
Perfect Pairing
Even early in their relationship, Jennifer and Alex looked like pure couple goals as they hid from the rain together in matching khaki looks while leaving a restaurant in N.Y.C. on March 31st.