PALACE LEE/Barcroft Media via Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence had a very busy weekend — and apparently, so did her stylist.

The Red Sparrow actress stepped out over the weekend wearing a variety of different outfits — all of which created an entirely different vibe for the star. While in London to promote her latest film on Monday, Lawrence sported a white and red graphic t-shirt (left), paired with floral wide-leg pants, a black blazer, black Lady Dior bag and sandals. The star wore her wavy, center-parted hair pulled back into a half-up style, and paired the look natural-looking makeup.

Kicking her style tour off Thursday at the Red Sparrow premiere in Washington, D.C., she paired a black minidress with an olive green Polo Ralph Lauren blazer and black pointed thigh-high Stella Luna boots, plus necklaces by Sylva & Cie and Penny Preville.

She then landed in London, where she wore a beige sweater by R13, a deep olive green coat and burgundy Nicholas Kirkwood booties, along with the same black studded bag. She opted for a wavy, side-swept style and a nude lip for the outing. Finally, she was spotted out in a gorgeous black coat topping the Dior Haute Couture gown she wore with Sylva & Cie jewelry to the BAFTA Awards, below.

PHOTOS: THE BAFTA AWARDS’ BOLD ALL-BLACK RED CARPET

James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Lawrence joined the other stars who wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement a black strapless with a squared-off structured bodice. The gown was accented with white tulle “stole sleeves” that draped just under her shoulders and around her back. Instead of her signature waves, Lawrence shaped her blonde hair into a straight, wet look, which was parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears — a style she accented with minimal makeup and a bold red lip.