How to Recreate Jennifer Lawrence's Watch What Happens Live! Look - With a New Year's Eve Spin

On last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Jennifer Lawrence brought not only her wit, but her spot on style game. The actress wore an all-black ensemble (cutout top, metallic pleated skirt and Aquazzura heels) that gave us some serious New Year’s Eve inspiration. She also brought back her chest-length extensions, proving she can’t keep one hairstyle for long .

If you’re not quite certain about going full-fledged Kylie Jenner glam for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations (but if you are, we did find some perfect outfit options too), J.Law’s subtle, sexy style can be amped up with a few key pieces to create a classy holiday outfit. Shop the style below to recreate her look with a NYE-appropriate twist.

TURTLENECK CUT-OUT BODYSUIT

Price: $39 (but now, buy one get one 50% off!)

Start off your look with the basics. This black, turtleneck bodysuit from Urban Outfitters with a plunging cutout will draw just the right amount of attention for the occasion. While the one J.Law’s wearing doesn’t have as high of a neckline, it’s otherwise a near identical match. The best part? A woman can never own too many bodysuits, so you’re guaranteed to find plenty more times to wear this piece.

SPARKLY SILVER SKIRT

Price: $485, now on sale for $290.98

Instead of choosing a sheer black maxi, go for this sparkly Alice + Olivia gunmetal-colored one. This flowing pleated skirt adds just the right amount of edginess, while the touch of sparkle gives more of the New Year’s Eve kind of feel.

STRAPPY STILETTOS

Price: $49.90

Jennifer wore a pair of strappy black Aquazarra heels with her ensemble, so we hunted down a similar pair at a price point we can all smile at. These stiletto sandals from Zara feature straps that can either wrap up around the ankle or be tied into a single-strap bow.

FAUX FUR STOLE

Price: $17.90

Go even further with your look and drape this emerald faux fur stole scarf from Forever 21 over your shoulders. Adding in this piece gives a dressier feel for the special occasion. Plus, the deep green hue provides the perfect pop of color this look needs.

STATEMENT EARRINGS

Price: $52

A show-stopping New Year’s Eve outfit is never complete without adding some statement jewelry into the mix. Stand out in these luxe drop earrings from BaubleBar – the final touch for your J.Law-inspired look fit to ring in the New Year. Oh, and don’t forget to pair your statement earrings with a festive lip while you’re at it!

Have you figured out what you’ll be wearing this New Year’s Eve? Tell us!