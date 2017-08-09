Jennifer Lawrence Tells Vogue She Lives in Fear of Another Photo Hack: 'I’m Always Waiting to Get Blindsided Again'

This year, Vogue has achieved a major milestone for any publication, celebrating it’s 125th-year in print. And to celebrate the occasion, the monthly magazine not only went with one of their favorite actresses for the main image, Jennifer Lawrence, who has now graced the cover three times, but to create something appropriately grand for this milestone achievement Vogue also commissioned four artists, photographers Bruce Weber, Annie Leibovitz, Inez and Vinoodh, and painter John Currin to each develop their unique aesthetic take on this Oscar-winning star, transforming her into their own personal muse.

For the cover above, Inez and Vinoodh dressed Lawrence in a slinky, gold, metal mesh gown by Versace with a dramatic thigh-high slit which they paired with a handful of David Yurman rings, slicking back her blonde hair and accentuating her features with very minimal bronzed makeup and shooting the whole thing on a simple grey backdrop to better let her natural beauty shine through. But while Inez and Vinoodh’s take on the actress was the kind of typical glamour we’ve become accustomed to seeing from her as she swans down the red carpet, the covers by John Currin and Bruce Weber highlight the true adaptability that helped make Lawrence a silver screen star.

In the only black and white cover of the bunch, photographed by Bruce Weber, the Mother! actress looks off into the distance, fastening a button on her white Dior shirt, a brand she also happens to serve as the face of, wearing a number of rings also by the fashion house as well as an engraved ring by Eli Halili. Once again, her makeup is left subtle and natural, with the loose waves of her hair slightly tousled by the passing breeze.

For her cover shot by Annie Leibovitz, which will also serve as the primary cover image greeting readers on stands, the star went full-on Old Hollywood, in a crimson silk gown from the Ralph Lauren collection with a deep-V neckline and a long train, paired with Cathy Waterman earrings, leaning against the edge of a boat as it cruises past the Statue of Liberty in the background.

But although she’s used to being the center of attention on set, the actress confesses after having her privacy devastatingly violated when her nude photos were leaked on the internet, she’s always braced for the worse. “It’s scary when you feel the whole world judges you,” she says. “I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying. When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’ Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to get blindsided again.”

In an unprecedented move, the magazine also enlisted world famous fine artist John Currin, whom Vogue has featured extensively in the past, to paint an original portrait of Lawrence in his classical style. For the painting, the actress poses in a complete Miu Miu ensemble consisting of a puffy red-and-white striped fur hat, a clavicle-baring taupe gown with bishop sleeves, and a small turquoise leather clutch just barely in frame featuring the brand’s signature ornate ruching.

And it seems Vogue and these artists aren’t the only ones enamored with J.Law, her friend Emma Stone also gushed about their friendship to the publication. “‘I like how clear Jen is. She makes her opinions very, very clear to me, all the time—whether I ask for it or not.” Stone shares. “I appreciate that quality. She’s just fun, a shot of light.”

